Music Mountain in Erwin is settling into their brand-new space on Union Street.
Since opening in their new building about a month ago, owners Lori and Joel Janis said they have noticed that their business is more visible and generating more foot traffic, and the space allows them to hold up to three different instrument lessons at the same time.
In the two years since Music Mountain first opened in Erwin, their music lesson programs have grown quickly. Music Mountain now employs five instructors and provides lessons on piano, voice, guitar, drums, cello, upright bass, banjo and mandolin.
The business currently has nearly 100 students across all ages who take lessons with them.
“We don’t want to set any kind of cap because music is for everyone,” Lori Janis said. “And it’s also cool that we have students that are grade age — they are in elementary school, middle school, high school — but then we also have a lot of adult students. I sometimes think people think adults don’t take music lessons, but they really do.”
Beginning in June, Music Mountain will also host a beginner ukulele camp. The camp will run every Monday in June from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., and ukuleles will be provided for students during class time.
“Our goal is just to offer some kind of musical outlet during the summer to kids here in Unicoi, as well as see if that can be a branch-off (into other lessons),” Lori Janis said. “Maybe they want to continue by taking private lessons with the ukulele, or they want to expand and try guitar.”
Besides offering music lessons, Music Mountain also sells new, used and vintage instruments. The Janises handpick their stock and post their items online, and people from all over come to Erwin to make purchases.
“We have customers that come all the way from Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, because everything we have we try to post online,” said Joel Janis. “So we have people who drive. We have a big student base, but we have customers who come to buy a guitar from all over.”