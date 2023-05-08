Music Mountain in Erwin is settling into their brand-new space on Union Street.

Since opening in their new building about a month ago, owners Lori and Joel Janis said they have noticed that their business is more visible and generating more foot traffic, and the space allows them to hold up to three different instrument lessons at the same time.

