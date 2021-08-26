This combination of photos shows signage for Stubb's BBQ and Amphitheater appears outside the establishment in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2021, left, and a sign requesting customers wear masks is displayed near the entrance. The music industry is moving toward vaccine mandates for concertgoers, but local and state laws have created murky legal waters for COVID-19 rules in venues. Texas state law says businesses can’t require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.