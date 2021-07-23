The town of Jonesborough will be celebrating Christmas in July this Saturday, with Movies on Main returning to cap off the night with a showing of "Home Alone."
"I'm looking forward to seeing downtown after five o'clock on a Saturday night," said Lollipop Shop owner and Movies on Main coordinator Jeff Gurley. "The town always looks great, but the town of Jonesborough always looks a lot better when there's people downtown after your traditional five o'clock hours, so that's always a little bonus."
Movies on Main was transformed into a drive-in event last year due to the pandemic, with movies being shown behind the old courthouse. This year, however, it's back in the streets of downtown.
"I think the nice thing is that sometimes when things are taken away or go away for a little bit of time, you have a sense of how you miss certain things and I think having the movies back on Main Street will be the perfect setting," Gurley said.
The Christmas in July celebration kicked off on July 23, and will run through July 30. The town will have Santa's sleigh outside a decorated Washington County Courthouse. A photographer will be present on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to photograph attendees with Santa dressed in summer attire at the Lollipop Shop, as well. Attendees are encouraged to take part in the special offerings provided by participating downtown businesses, with participating locations hanging a wreath on their door to signify activities, treats or sales taking place within their shop.
The candy bingo event will kick off at 8 p.m., with the free movie to follow shortly after. People are encouraged to come early and do some shopping and dining downtown before the movie begins. Those who stick around for the movie Saturday night may even see some snow.