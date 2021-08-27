Jonesborough’s Movies on Main has returned this summer on Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 8 p.m.
Attendees can look forward to a free family movie and candy bingo with the backdrop of historic downtown Jonesborough as the setting.
The event, a cooperative effort between The Lollipop Shop, the Town of Jonesborough and the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association (JAMSA), will take place on Main Street just outside The Lollipop Shop, located at 129 E. Main St. in downtown Jonesborough.
“There’s no better setting than Tennessee’s oldest town for a fun and entertaining Saturday night out!” stated Jeff Gurley, owner of The Lollipop Shop.
Another popular activity during Movies on Main includes the return of candy bingo, offering multiple candy prizes beginning at 8 p.m. Attendees are invited to come early, grab dinner at a local restaurant and do some shopping before the movie begins.
For more information, call The Lollipop Shop at 423.913.2663.