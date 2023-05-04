Most graduating students look forward to leaving the books, papers, projects and exams of college behind and jumping into their chosen careers, but East Tennessee State University senior Lydia Hamby plans a different path.

Hamby, who graduates Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in human services and a minor in bluegrass music, came to ETSU as a junior right out of high school after earning an associate degree through dual enrollment from McDowell Technical Community College in Marion, N.C.

