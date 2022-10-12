Milligan University- Seeger Chapel

Milligan University faculty will present a unique collection of artwork at an exhibit taking place from Oct. 14-25.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Milligan University’s art and design faculty will present “Chimera,” an exhibit showcasing their artwork from Oct. 14-25 in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall.

An opening reception will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m., with a musical performance at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you