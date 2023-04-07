Milligan logo

The Milligan Orchestra, under the direction of Area Chair of Music Dr. Kellie Brown, will present a spring concert Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel.

The “Night and Day” concert highlights music inspired by the cycle of days. Selections will include “Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Purcell, Bach’s “Sleepers Wake,” Ponce’s “Estrellita,” and the traditional Celtic hymn “Morning Has Broken.” The orchestra will also perform The Beatles’ iconic song “Here Comes the Sun” and the Appalachian fiddle tune “Cold Frosty Morning.”

