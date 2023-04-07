The Milligan Orchestra, under the direction of Area Chair of Music Dr. Kellie Brown, will present a spring concert Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel.
The “Night and Day” concert highlights music inspired by the cycle of days. Selections will include “Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Purcell, Bach’s “Sleepers Wake,” Ponce’s “Estrellita,” and the traditional Celtic hymn “Morning Has Broken.” The orchestra will also perform The Beatles’ iconic song “Here Comes the Sun” and the Appalachian fiddle tune “Cold Frosty Morning.”
“This concert offers so many musical styles that it will have wide appeal for audience members,” said Brown. “It’s also exciting that the orchestra gets to collaborate with amazing Milligan vocalists.”
The concert will feature solo performances by two current Milligan students, two music faculty members and a recent music alumna.
Student vocalists Destiny Broyles, of Limestone, Tennessee, and Hope Davis, of Goshen, Ohio, will sing “Evening Prayer” from the opera “Hansel and Gretel.”
Dr. Noah DeLong, associate professor of music, and Professor Jamie Buxton, assistant professor of musical theatre, will sing Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.” Buxton also will sing “Ain’t It a Pretty Night” from Carlisle Floyd’s opera “Susannah.”
Mareena Rodriguez, a 2022 musical theatre graduate, will sing Eric Whitacre’s “Goodnight Moon” based on the beloved children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown.