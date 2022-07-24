The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts has announced their fall schedule of over 30 classes and workshops.
Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
A Fall Open House on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will give visitors a look into what classes will be offered this semester.
“The Open House is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons. “Teachers will be doing demos while prospective students can tour the classrooms, ask questions and register for classes.
For children, the program offers courses for young artists ready to explore. Younger students may take general visual art classes such as Art Adventures and Creative Constructions, or more specialized classes such as Pottery, Mixed Media, Drawing, Metals, Theatre Make-Up, Guitar, Dance Discovery and more.
For older teens and adults, choices include an array of pottery classes, Mixed Media Drawing, Zentangle, Adventures in Drawing, Online Watercolor, Color Mixing Basics for Oil and Acrylic, Brush & Pallet Knife Workshops, various mosaic classes, Metals, Acoustic Guitar, Tap, Gyrokinesis, Story Collecting, Basics of Theatre Make-Up, Creative Writing and Glass Fusion workshops.
According to Hammons, the McKinney Center experienced a record number of student registrations this past Spring.
“We had 236 registrations during our spring semester. We had so many people on waiting lists for some classes we had to add classes to the schedule,” she said.
She recommended to register early for classes due to popularity and limited class sizes. Hammons said that the pottery classes, offered for all ages, are always popular.
There are also daytime class options as well, including two classes specifically designed for homeschoolers; Art Adventures for K-2nd grade and Creative Constructions for grades 3–5. There are also daytime pottery classes for 5th grade to adult. The Creative Writers Group also meets during the day for students ages 14 to adult.
“There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center. Most of our classes are for beginners and class sizes are small. So, if you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one,” Hammons said.
Early registration secures a spot in class as well as a $10 discount through Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Individual class costs vary.
Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations. The last day to register for classes is Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
The McKinney Center also has scholarship opportunities through the Ernest L. McKinney Memorial Scholarship fund for students K-12th grade who have a financial need. Scholarship applications can be found at mckinneycenter.com/scholarships/.
Staff welcome all visitors to the McKinney Center to take a class, participate in an exhibition, come to a lecture, volunteer, attend a workshop or set up an easel on the grounds and paint. Check the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook page throughout the year for information about programs and events.
Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at www.mckinneycenter.com or by stopping by the McKinney Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a catalog. For more information, contact Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.