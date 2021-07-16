The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their fall schedule of over 40 classes and workshops.
Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
The Fall Open House on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will give visitors a preview of fall semester classes. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations.
Early registration secures a spot in class, as well as a $10 discount now through Aug. 14. Individual classes costs vary. The early bird discount ends on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. The last day to register for classes is Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
“The Open House is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons. “Teachers will be doing demos and the building will be open for people to view the classrooms, ask questions, and register for classes.”
Art, music, drama, crafts, and dance will be offered this fall for students of all ages. For children, the program offers instruction for young artists who are ready to explore the world of art.
Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop understanding and experiment with a wide variety of media, techniques and processes.
For older elementary aged students, courses are taught to build their skills as artist, including drawing and painting skills, that will be taken to the next level. Classes in drama, film, music, and dance are also available for this age range to include Art Adventures, Creative Construction, Homeschool Art, Kids N Clay, Young Potters, Let’s Make a TV Show, Mosaics, Tap Dance, Bucket Drums, Glass Fusion, Pottery, and Guitar.
According to Hammons, the McKinney Center experienced a record number of student registrations this past spring.
“We had 235 registrations during our spring semester. We had so many people on waiting lists for some classes we had to add classes to the schedule,” Hammons said. It is recommended to register early for classes due to popularity and limited class sizes.
When asked what some of the most popular classes are, Hammons said the pottery classes fill up the fastest. Pottery classes are offered for all ages, starting with kids as young as 5 years old.
Most classes are in the evenings or on Saturdays, but there are also daytime options, as well as two classes specifically designed for homeschoolers, Art Adventures for K-second grade, and Creative Constructions for grades third through fifth. There is also a Daytime Pottery Class for students, sixth grade-adult. The Creative Writers Group meets during the day for students ages 15-adult.
Options for older students and adults include a wide range of courses in pottery, painting, drawing, mixed media, glass fusion, mosaics, writing, dance, music and various workshops. Hammons said, “There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center. Most of our classes are for beginners and class sizes are small. So, if you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one.”
The McKinney Center has several one-day workshops to choose from including glass fusion, mosaics, Zentangle, Acrylic Painting, Palette Knife and alcohol ink. This semester students can also book their own private workshop with a commitment of six participants, which is perfect for families and friends to do together.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff encourage all visitors to be at home at the McKinney Center; take a class, participate in an exhibition, come to a lecture, volunteer your time, attend a workshop, or set up an easel on the grounds and paint.
Please check the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook page throughout the year for information about our exciting programs and events.
Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at www.mckinneycenter.com or by stopping by the McKinney Center to pick up a catalog. For additional information, contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423.753.0562.