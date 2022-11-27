What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a bi-annual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”
The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
“The timing of it couldn’t be better for doing some of your Christmas shopping,” said organizer Melinda Copp, who also operates the Mill Spring Makers Market. “It’s a great place to come and find unique gifts.”
Copp said it’s been fun to see how the event has evolved since it started, noting that the idea for a holiday market came after so many people brought it up following the spring Makers Faire in 2021.
“It kind of got our wheels turning here at the store thinking how we could do that and how we could make it happen,” Copp said. “And, I will say, it scares me a little bit this time of year to do an outdoor show, but its the people requesting it and they’re going to come out for it, and I’m going to provide it.
“It’s a great way to help those makers because if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we need to support our local makers and our local stores,” Copp said, “and this is just another way for them to come out and put all their wares out there and try to make a little bit more money during the holidays.”
The Holiday Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Spring Street and in Mill Spring Park. Copp said food trucks and other entertainment such as a three-dimensional chalk demonstration will be on hand for people to enjoy.
“We’ve got something for everyone, and when I say the quality this year is unsurpassed I mean it,” said Copp.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.