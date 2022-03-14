Thursday will be an evening of firsts. It will be the first time local musicians Roxanne McDaniel, Rheva Myhre, and Keegan Luckey-Smith appear together onstage at the Down Home, and it will also be the Down Home’s first St. Patrick’s Day event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDaniel, Myhre and Luckey-Smith are graduates of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music program. McDaniel and Myhre have been performing together as a duo since summer 2021. Now joined by Keegan Luckey-Smith, they will appear as a trio for a special St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Down Home.
The evening’s entertainment will consist of traditional Irish music and songs, mixed with a collection of McDaniel’s original compositions from her recently released “Real Woman” EP and her upcoming album “The Watershed.”
Admission is $20 general public, and $15 for ETSU students. The Down Home is locate at 300 W Main St. in downtown Johnson City.
The kitchen is also planning a special St. Patrick’s Day menu featuring beef stew, cabbage, potatoes, and soda bread.