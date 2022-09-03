A local author is highlighting the big history of one small, local community.
Local writer Robert Sorrell’s sixth book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats,” takes readers back as far as the late 1700s to the unincorporated community of Piney Flats’ beginnings and walks them through the history of the small town.
“It goes from the late 1700s when the first settlers came through the area all the way until today basically,” said Sorrell.
Sorrell said he was approached by the Piney Flats Historical Society about writing a book about the history of the community. The historical society edited the book and was able to point Sorrell in the direction of resources including historical documents, photos and longtime community residents willing to be interviewed.
“They were nice enough to bring some of the older residents in to talk about their families so I did a lot of interviews with people,” said Sorrell. “I had people bring old photographs that they had of their families. I did a lot of traveling through Piney Flats. If anybody ever asked me how to find a street I could probably find it for them.”
Sorrell said the book is a culmination of several years of research and work on the subject of the town’s history.
“I never realized that such a small community had such a big history,” said Sorrell. “And a lot of people I guess know Piney Flats just by driving down Highway 11-E by Food City and things like that and they don’t know what’s off that main highway. And that’s basically what I was able to do.”
The book includes stories about the settlement of the community and important local businesses, schools, churches and families throughout the community’s history.
“Pretty much every family that has been important in Piney Flats is included in the book,” said Sorrell. “So there’s lots of photos, lots of stories.”
“The Story of Becoming Piney Flats” is currently available for purchase online at Amazon.