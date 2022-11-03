Nancy Jane Earnest

Nancy Jane Earnest stands next to one of her oil paintings.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Nancy Jane Earnest, a local artist from Elizabathton, will have her show ‘Oh The Places…’ featured at Robin’s on Roan during the month of Nov., with the chance for visitors to see her in action on Nov. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Earnest has been creating and showcasing her art in the area for nearly 60 years now, originally starting off with painting after she received a paint kit at age 12. She went on to study the arts at East Tennessee State University, earning a master of fine arts degree in jewelry design and metal smithing.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you