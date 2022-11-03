Nancy Jane Earnest, a local artist from Elizabathton, will have her show ‘Oh The Places…’ featured at Robin’s on Roan during the month of Nov., with the chance for visitors to see her in action on Nov. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Earnest has been creating and showcasing her art in the area for nearly 60 years now, originally starting off with painting after she received a paint kit at age 12. She went on to study the arts at East Tennessee State University, earning a master of fine arts degree in jewelry design and metal smithing.
During her time at ETSU, she also took several other arts classes, and she has dedicated years to working with oil paints to create landscapes and portraits.
“I’ve always painted ever since I got a paint set at 12 years old, so that’s when it all started,” said Earnest. “I’ve been employed different places, but art has always been in the background.”
Recently, she has also begun experimenting with alcohol ink, so this show will include a combination of oil paintings and alcohol ink paintings. Earnest will also have some earrings and greeting cards with original alcohol ink paintings of the front on display.
On Nov. 4, Earnest will be working on a large oil painting in the middle of the gallery so that visitors can see her creative process. She will be working from 3 to 6 p.m.
All pieces on display at the show will be for sale, and she also does commissioned works or portraits for those interested. Some of her previous portraits will be on hand for interested parties to see.
Earnest is also a published author, having a book or poetry published several years ago, and she is currently working on a book of memoirs and stories from growing up in East Tenn. She hopes to complete and publish this work in the future.
Robin’s on Roan is located at 1305 N Roan St. in Johnson City. For more information, visit their website at http://www.robinsonroan.com.
