ELIZABETHTON — The last Covered Bridge Jam of the year will be held this Saturday in Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 p.m.
This weekend, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will bring Songs of the South to the Covered Bridge Stage. Songs of the South is a high-energy Alabama tribute band. Those coming to the concert are asked to bring your own lawn chair or blanket because bleacher seating will not be available. Also, everyone is encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing by remaining 6 feet from people not in your immediate household.