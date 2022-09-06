'A great asset to Johnson City': Langston Centre ribbon cutting set for Sunday

The Langston Centre is located at 315 Elm Street. 

The Langston Centre will host a free Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Sept. 16, an event that will feature dancing, face painting and a photography exhibit.

Hispanic Heritage Month is held each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities. It begins on Sept. 15 because that date is Independence Day for multiple Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Additionally, Mexico and Chile celebrate their Independence Days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

