The Langston Centre will host a free Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Sept. 16, an event that will feature dancing, face painting and a photography exhibit.
Hispanic Heritage Month is held each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities. It begins on Sept. 15 because that date is Independence Day for multiple Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Additionally, Mexico and Chile celebrate their Independence Days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.
The Langston Centre event will be held from 6-8 p.m. and ages 10 and older are welcome to attend. Registration isn’t required.
For more information, call (423) 434-5785. The Langston Centre is located at 315 Elm St.
The Langston Centre also will hold an open house and silent auction on Sept. 9. The Langston Education and Arts Development celebration will follow the Langston’s Back-to-School Bash, which showcases activities and achievements of students in the after-school institute’s STEAM program. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the student showcase.
The silent auction will start at 5:30 and last until 7. Music will be provided by the youth-based Academy of the Strings, with refreshments prepared by students in Science Hill’s Culinary Program.
“After two years of the pandemic, we’re excited to invite everyone to see what’s been happening at the Langston Centre and hear about what’s coming up,” LEAD board chairman Nate Tadesse said.
LEAD was created as a nonprofit in 2016 to preserve the integrity and historical value of the Langston High School campus, and to build community support. The city of Johnson City renovated and operates the Langston Centre, which opened in 2019 and promotes multicultural awareness and workforce development through arts, education and leadership activities.