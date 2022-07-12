Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues this week featuring the band My New Favorites.
The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater.
My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Michael Jackson or the Allman Brothers Band played on the old time clawhammer banjo.
Led by award-winning songwriter Jeffrey Benedict, the band also features Westley Harris (fiddle) and bass player Amy Benedict. Jason Carpenter (percussionist) rounds out the sound.
My New Favorites have been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival and many other festivals and music venues in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. They have also appeared on the PBS-TV series, “Song of The Mountains.”
The lakeside concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, and a playground.
The concerts are held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 28 at Goulding Amphitheatre, located at 199 Carroll Creek Road. However, the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza.
This year’s concert schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, July 14 — My New Favorites
• Thursday, July 21 — Jesse Barry and the Jam
• Thursday, July 28 — Powershift
• Sunday, Sept. 11 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
For more information call 423-283-5827.