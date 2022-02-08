BRISTOL, Tenn. — The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger and better than ever, according to a press release announcing the return of Jurassic Quest next month for one week only.
Jurassic Quest, one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be at Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building March 18-20.
It will include its most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family, including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, photo opportunities and more.
The exhibit will offer visitors the chance to travel through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land. Plus, visitors will be able to take a “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed — a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
There are also opportunities to meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops — and maybe meet star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.
Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos — from the largest predators to playful baby dinos — are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth billions of years ago.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows.
There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available onsite, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12).