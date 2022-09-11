In the early months of the pandemic, when all the schools and libraries and museums and theaters shut down, storytellers and other performing artists found themselves at a loss for what to do.
During that scary and uncertain time, when many of us were learning how to make sourdough bread or socializing on Zoom, storyteller Tom Lee decided to hunker down and reread the complete works of William Shakespeare.
“That was my COVID project,” he said. “I had the time and the mental space to really dive in. It was a really wonderful opportunity for me to get back to basics.”
Lee was delighted to reconnect with the sense of excitement he felt decades earlier, at the beginning of his career, when every story was new to him. At the time, he was living in London and digging through traditional tales at the British Library, deeply researching what would become some of his signature stories in concert.
“When I first started telling stories 30 years ago, everything was a discovery,” he says.
But part of the professional maturation process is developing a catalog, which requires turning stories inside-out until you know them like the back of your hand.
“When my repertoire established itself, it became harder and harder to add new material because it was so steeped in all that research,” he said. “I had already found the things that I loved most.”
Reading Shakespeare, who drew from so many old literary sources, reinforced Lee’s deep and abiding love for folklore and fairy tales, as well as classical mythology. He’ll soon showcase a wide selection of these traditional tales as the artist in residence at the International Storytelling Center, including at least one Shakespearian tale.
Lee, who enjoys the artistic freedom of the format, said he is delighted to return to Jonesborough for his first storytelling residency since 2015. From Sept. 13–17, Tuesday through Saturday, he will offer a different matinee program at 2 p.m. A new storyteller will replace him as teller in residence the following week, a process that will continue through the end of storytelling season in late October.
Tickets for all of Lee’s concerts are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for people under age 18. There will also be an online ticketing option for people who prefer to watch at home for just $15 per household. Lee’s virtual concert will be filmed live in Jonesborough, and available for streaming beginning the afternoon of Thursday, September 15. Ticketholders will continue to have virtual access through Monday at midnight, and the concert can be watched more than once.
While he’s thrilled to be back in front of a live audience, Lee’s pandemic project was a good reminder that old works always hold something new, if you look and listen very closely.
“That’s what storytelling is about: constantly making discoveries,” he says. “You can tell a story 500 times and then the 501st time, you discover something about it that has never occurred to you before.”
Lee appears as part of ISC’s Storytelling Live! seasonal series, which invites a new storyteller to Jonesborough each week. The 2022 season will continue through the end of October.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.