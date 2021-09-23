The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will soon hold auditions for two of its upcoming productions.
Auditions for “Singin’ in the Rain” will be conducted on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. They will be held at the theater at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough. Those auditioning must be at least 17 years old.
Auditions will include singing (prepare a short solo if you are auditioning for a principal role), group tap dancing and cold readings from the script. Please bring tap shoes or shoes that you can tap in and wear clothes that you can dance in comfortably.
Shows will be held Feb. 24 through March 20. For more information, contact Jennifer at [email protected].
Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play” will be held Oct. 4-5 at 7 nightly at the JRT Warehouse, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough.
Those auditioning must be at least 18 years old. Please prepare a brief monologue (less than 60 seconds) to show off your speaking voice. Auditioners may read their monologue. All actors in the cast (three women and four men) will be expected to create as many as five or six different characters in the show.
Shows are Nov. 4-7. For more information, contact Tom Flagg at [email protected].