The original community play “We Did It Together” will open its remounted production at the McKinney Center on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Set in the 20th century in Jonesborough, the play weaves true-life stories in an original play with music and dance.
“We Did It Together” explores the ways that the families and neighborhoods in the small Appalachian community have come together to accomplish great things.
The play is the fourth in a series of original community plays at the McKinney Center written by playwright Jules Corriere, who in November earned her master’s degree in Creative Writing and English from Harvard University. Her latest screenplay recently won the Paris Art and Movie Awards, and eight other national and international film festivals. Her winning screenplay mirrors the style of “We Did It Together.”
Dates and times for the production are Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visiting jonesborough.com/tickets. General Admission tickets are $17 and senior and student tickets are $13. There are also group rates of $13 for groups of eight or more attendees.
Joining Corriere on the production are the original creative team members who directed, composed and choreographed Jonesborough’s first community play, “I Am Home,” in 2011.
Director Richard Owen Geer, composer Heather McCluskey, music director and accompanist Brett McCluskey and choreographer Kevin Iega Jeff of Deeply Rooted Dance Company in Chicago are joined by local set designer J.J. Jeffers. In this remount, dance instructor Earlene Hopkins will continue to incorporate Jeff’s original choreography. Sound engineer John Saylor and stage manager Mary Wallen are a part of the production team.
Nearly 40 actors have come together to create this production, many of whom are playing their own friends and relatives, including Ernest “Buttons” McKinney Jr., whose parents are both featured as characters in the play. Other cast members are familiar faces to the area’s theater and storytelling scene, including Sabra Hayden, Stefanie Murphy, Jasmine Henderson, Linda Poland and 30 more actors and singers in this ensemble cast.
This production is sponsored by the Wild Women of Jonesborough, First Horizon Bank, The Schubert Club, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, as part of the McKinney Center’s StoryTown Program.
