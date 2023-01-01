WDIT Group.JPG

Set in the mid-20th century in Jonesborough, “We Did It Together” weaves true-life stories in an original play with music and dance.

 Contributed

The original community play “We Did It Together” will open its remounted production at the McKinney Center on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Set in the 20th century in Jonesborough, the play weaves true-life stories in an original play with music and dance.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.