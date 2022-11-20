Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall.
Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Jonesborough’s Lighting of the Tree ceremony will be held Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse.
Downtown will be a picturesque setting to kick off the Christmas holiday season when the lights are lit on the authentic Fraser fir tree.
David Crockett High School’s Madrigal Singers, elementary school students from Jonesborough Elementar and Grandview schools and a performers from Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will provide entertainment. A Christmas story will be told by local artist Jules Corriere.
Then, starting Dec. 5 and continuing through Dec. 26, the annual Celebration of Trees will fill the shops and storefronts downtown.
This year’s exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. These trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Participants can pick up a program which features a listing of locations throughout the historic district where they can view over 30 decorated trees.
The celebration of trees has been a Jonesborough tradition for more than 30 years. Growing over the years, it is now become an event that stretches from the Jonesborough Visitors Center to the Jonesborough Senior Center to the Chuckey Depot Museum on 2nd Avenue. The exhibit features many spots in between as well including Boone Street Market, Gabriel’s Christmas, Mill Spring Park Gazebo, McKinney Center and many others.
The celebration of trees is free and open to the public. Exhibit programs are located at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center.
This year the program will double as a ballot where attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best decorated tree in town. All locations are open to the public viewing during their normal operating hours.
For more information on the Celebration of Trees, contact the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
