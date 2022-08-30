Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
Each of the Bert Street Music Series concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC as well as the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The series schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 1: Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
• Sept. 8: Good Rockin’ Tonight
Sept. 15: Samantha Gray Band
Sept. 22: WyldeHeart
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.