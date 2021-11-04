The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will present “Enlightened Energy” at this month’s concert on Nov. 13.
The concert will be held at Milligan University’s Seeger Chapel and it begins at 7:30 p.m.
About the concert
The concert will include a performance by the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and feature Jessica Danz, Principal Horn of the Utah Symphony, Jessica Danz.
Danz, originally from Spanish Fort, Alabama, joined the Utah Symphony as Principal Horn in 2021. She received a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School in 2020, studying with Jennifer Montone, and she holds a Bachelor of Music degree with a minor in Social and Emotional Development as well as a Performer’s Certificate from the Eastman School of Music. Danz has held fellowships with the New World Symphony, National Repertory Orchestra, Music Academy of the West, Texas Music Festival, and Pacific Music Festival.
She was selected as a winner of the 2019 National Repertory Orchestra concerto competition, won first prize at the 2016 North-east Horn Solo Com-petition, and was the recipient of the 2018 International Horn Society Jon Hawkins award.
The concert will include pieces by Jessie Mont-gomery, Johann Kalliwoda, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Franz Joseph Haydn.if you go
Contributed to the Press