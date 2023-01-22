Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus.

The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan and baritone Ryan Wardell as they come together to perform thoughtful and stirring pieces including Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58, Handel’s “Leave Me, Loathsome Light”, and the title piece, Mozart’s “Ach, ich fühl’s” from Die Zauberflöte.

