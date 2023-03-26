With several new restaurants and bars popping up around Johnson City, entertainment options continue to grow.
Downtown Johnson City is continuing to become a hub for entertainment in the area, with the addition of at least three new restaurants and a steady list of events taking place.
In the last year, Juan Siao, BURG’r & Barrel and The Black Olive-Downtown have all opened up in downtown Johnson City. Juan Siao is an Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant featuring a second-floor bar and windows that open out over the corner of Buffalo Street and West State of Franklin Road.
The BURG’r & Barrel is located in the old train depot downtown, and their menu includes a unique selection of burgers, sandwiches and appetizers. The space is also home to a beer garden and outdoor bar that offers local beers, craft cocktails, wine, bourbon and whiskey along with a few fun games for patrons to enjoy.
The Black Olive-Downtown is an expansion upon the two locations in Jonesborough and Elizabethton. The menu features homemade Italian dishes with locally grown and organically sourced ingredients used when possible.
Founders Park also feeds into the downtown atmosphere, being the location of several events throughout the year. These include a series of summer concerts, the Meet the Mountains Festival, Candy Land Christmas and more.
Outside of downtown, Johnson City has become home to Tiebreakers and a new dog park/bar combo.
Tiebreakers is a restaurant, arcade and bowling alley wrapped up into one pace. The arcade houses over 100 games, with prize options for players to take home. The restaurant offers a selection of typical American food including sandwiches, wings and pizza. The bowling alley also includes lane-side food service.
Off Leash Social, the dog park and bar combo, provides a space for dogs to safely roam while also allowing owners to be entertained. The bar is enclosed within a fenced area, and there are several tables for owners to lounge while their dogs play.
For access, owners must either pay a day pass fee or select a membership option for their dog to enter. People who wish to visit without a dog do not pay for entry. All dogs must be registered and proof of vaccination is required for entry.
Off Leash Social also hosts events like yoga classes, and they sometimes feature food trucks in the parking lot.
