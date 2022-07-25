Connect Downtown Johnson City, the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission is requesting submissions of qualifications from artists for a proposed community paint-by-the-numbers mural on South Commerce Street.
According to a release from the city, the local and regional artists will be given preference and are strongly encouraged to apply by the Aug. 11 deadline. Up to three artists will be chosen for final proposals, which must depict at least one of five words: community, growth, agriculture, food or nature. The project has a budget of $9,600, partially funded through a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
“The mural themes of local food, nature and agriculture are an excellent way to tie art to our region’s natural resources,” the release said. “In addition to the Farmer’s Market, the pavilion also is used for a variety of community events, gatherings, services and more. Additionally, this project willl serve as an educational art piece in our community.”
The mural will be located at 106 S. Commerce St., and has a projected completion date in November 2022. The space is approximately 42 feet by 12 feet.
For more information on the project and the request for qualifications, visit downtownjc.com/news.
