Connect Downtown Johnson City, the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission is requesting submissions of qualifications from artists for a proposed community paint-by-the-numbers mural on South Commerce Street.

According to a release from the city, the local and regional artists will be given preference and are strongly encouraged to apply by the Aug. 11 deadline. Up to three artists will be chosen for final proposals, which must depict at least one of five words: community, growth, agriculture, food or nature. The project has a budget of $9,600, partially funded through a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

