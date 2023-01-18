The Johnson City Public Library is hosting “Place Holding,” an exhibit featuring the expressive figurative paintings of Johnson City artist Katie Murphy.
Murphy’s artwork will be displayed in the library’s Galleria though March 3.
Murphy primarily focuses on the figurative representation of women through expressive painting. Her work explores a woman’s place in the world, dealing with ideas of identity, loss and reclamation, motherhood, loneliness and isolation.
Along with the exhibit, the library will hold two events with Murphy in January and February.
On Friday, the library will host a reception for Murphy in its Galleria from 4-6 p.m. All ages can drop by to meet Murphy, view her work and learn about her creative process.
Murphy will lead a free painting workshop called “Expressive Painting from Images” in the library’s Jones Meeting Room on Feb. 3 from 4-6 p.m. Murphy will teach participants how to use quick and confident mark making to create dynamic paintings from reference images.
Participants do not need to have prior painting or drawing experience to attend the workshop. The library will provide all the art supplies. Workshop participants are encouraged to bring a photo to use as a reference image while painting.
People must register for the workshop because space is limited. Call 423-434-4454 or visit the library’s Information Desk on the second floor to sign up.
Murphy received her bachelor’s of fine arts in studio art from East Tennessee State University in May 2020. She has been in group exhibitions in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Troy, New York, and recently had a solo show in Abingdon, Virginia.
Murphy is pursuing her master’s of fine arts in studio art at Maryland Institute College of Art. She lives in Johnson City.
You may view Murphy’s recent work at katiemurphy.art/2022.
Call (423) 434-4454 or visit jcpl.org/calendar for more information about Murphy’s reception and painting workshop. Visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the library. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.
