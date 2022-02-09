The Johnson City Public Library offers an ongoing series called Community Conversations to give people a chance to listen to and learn about others.
The next conversation is at the library on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required; sign up at jcpl.org/calendar.
Stories about living in Central Appalachia
Community Conversations are facilitated and structured listening circles in which participants practice listening to each other tell their own stories. For this conversation, local storyteller Molly Catron will share prompts that encourage people to share their own stories about living in Central Appalachia.
JCPL Librarian Lisa Williams will facilitate the session. She believes structured conversations that evoke listening and storytelling are essential, because they build empathy and compassion. “Listening to people’s stories with the intention of openness is a skill you have to strengthen with practice,” Williams said.
Active, engaged conversations
Community Conversations follow the format of traditional listening circles. Together participants set the guidelines and each person has a designated amount of time to speak. Listening circles are active, engaged conversations meant to elicit honesty and vulnerability in a safe space. They are not therapy or study groups, or a space to debate or educate others.
Williams hopes that participants come away from this conversation understanding that the best thing you can do for someone is simply to listen to them. “We forget we don’t have to offer the ‘right’ answer or opinion in conversation,” she said. “Often your simple presence is a gift.”
Call Lisa Williams at 423-434-4356 with questions about Community Conversations. Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the Johnson City Public Library. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.