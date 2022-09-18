Sandman cover

The cover of “The Sandman”

 Contributed/Johnson City Public Library

Johnson City Public Library will facilitate a discussion about Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel “The Sandman” on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The conversation group is open to everyone ages 18 and older.

The discussion will be held at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub, located at 308 E. Main St.

