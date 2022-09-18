Johnson City Public Library will facilitate a discussion about Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel “The Sandman” on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The conversation group is open to everyone ages 18 and older.
The discussion will be held at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub, located at 308 E. Main St.
Call 423-434-4454 to register for the discussion. Copies of the graphic novel are available at the library for the first 10 people who sign up.
The library typically focuses discussion groups on traditional books; holding a conversation about a graphic novel is new. However, JCPL Library Assistant Zachary Harris sees value in discussing graphic novels, which are often overlooked as deep or significant literature.
Harris said, “Graphic novels are often considered something for children or just full of shallow superhero stories. But,” he said, “Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ proves that graphic novels can be deeply philosophical works.”
“Plus, with the popular Netflix adaptation that came out recently, it’s an excellent time to delve deeper into this magnum opus of the comic medium.”
Harris also sees this group as a chance to introduce more people to the library’s graphic novels.
“The library has an excellent graphic novel collection that people may not know about. This discussion group will highlight one series,” he said, “but I hope it will also raise awareness about the other excellent graphic novels we offer.”
Call Harris at 423-434-4354 to learn more and register for the library’s graphic novel discussion. Visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the library. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.