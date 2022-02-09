The Johnson City Public Library and the Langston Centre are collaborating on the Seekers Book Club, a book discussion group focused primarily on African American-themed literature.
The next discussion is on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The group will talk about “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley.” The Seekers Book Club meets at the Langston Centre at 315 Elm St. in Johnson City.
Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to sign up. Participants can pick up a free copy of the book at the Langston Centre after registering.
Faye Rutledge, the organizer and facilitator of Seekers Book Club, sees this group as a way to encourage people “to examine the diversity of culture and history that continues to be part of our society.” The group reads both classic and contemporary works by African American authors.
JCPL Adult Services Manager Lisa Krekelberg said, “Our library users love book discussions, so expanding those conversations out into the community through this partnership with Langston Centre is so exciting.”
“Langston Centre is a major part of our city’s history and future, as well as one of the library’s closest neighborhood organizations,” Krekelberg said. “So we’re looking forward to working with them on this ongoing book discussion series.”
Langston Centre promotes multicultural awareness and workforce development through arts, education and leadership activities. The Centre sits on the site of the historic Langston High School, Johnson City's school for African American students from 1893-1965.