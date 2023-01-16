Jordan Hamilton

One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend.

Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.

