One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend.
Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.
“As a costume designer for a film, you read the script and work with the director to create ideas of what these people will look like,” said Hamilton. “Before characters speak on screen usually you see them and their costume and it tells a lot about them as a character. It can tell you where someone’s been, where they’re from and things like that.”
Hamilton said he has always been interested in working on films. In fact, Hamilton was nominated for an Emmy award in 2019 for his work as a costume supervisor on the television show, “Portlandia.”
“I’ve always been interested in film and cinema, and it was kind of lucky when I moved to Portland the film scene was really picking up at that time and I was able to get in and work with a lot of productions and movies and commercial work,” Hamilton said.
And Hamilton said he is just as passionate about clothing as he is about cinema. In addition to working as a costume designer, Hamilton also co-owns a vintage clothing store in Portland.
“I think the way people dress is kind of a way into their minds in certain ways whether people realize it or not,” Hamilton said. “So I’ve always been kind of interested in the psyche of clothes.”
“Sometimes I Think About Dying” will premiere on the Sundance Film Festival’s opening night, Jan. 19, at 7, and Hamilton said he considers the film’s premier a major “up” in his career.
“As an actor told me, there really isn’t a ladder you climb in this industry,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a roller coaster of ups and downs and this is definitely an up.”