The Mall at Johnson City will host a weekend filled with family-friendly summer activities as part of their Beat the Heat event.
Beat the Heat will take place on the lower level parking lot facing North Roan Street.
On Friday from 6-8 p.m. guests are invited to Beat the Heat featuring character meet and greets, a variety of oversized yard games, selfie stations and crafts and activities with Appalachian Stars Gymnastics. In addition, Mimi’s Creamery will be on hand serving up sweet treats and ice cream.
Night Owl Circus Arts will round-out the Beat the Heat event on Friday night with a Fire and Ice Circus Arts performance from 9-10 p.m.
For guests unable to attend the circus performance on Friday, Night Owl Circus Arts will host an encore performance on Saturday night from 9-10 p.m. Beat the Heat and the Night Owl Circus Arts performances are free to attend, however, registration is required.
The mall said it remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. The Beat the Heat event will follow the mall's COVID-19 safety protocols, including disinfectant and cleaning practices. The mall's code of conduct is posted at the center and available online.
For more information on Beat the Heat, visit themallatjohnsoncity.com.