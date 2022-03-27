With the days already growing longer and longer, Johnson City residents can begin to look forward to the plethora of free outdoor concerts that will start this summer.
The city hosts two free concert series: The Lakeside Concert Series and the Bert Street Music Series.
Occurring each summer at the Winged Deer Park Goulding Amphitheater, the Lakeside Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distancing.
The Bert Street Music Series offers a fun way to hear live music during the waning weeks of the summer. The free concerts will occur every Thursday starting on Aug. 11 at the Memorial Park Community Center’s amphitheater near the Doughboy statue and Veterans Memorial Plaza.
There’s also room for visitors to set up lawn chairs and blankets on the grassy area surrounding the amphitheater.
Recently, Downtown Johnson City announced the lineup for their annual Fridays After Five concert series.
The free concert happens every year in Founders Park and will feature If Birds Could Fly, Florencia & The Feeling, Acoustic Syndicate, Rebekah Todd, Virginia Man, The Brothers Gillespie, Abby Bryant & The Echos, Sons of Sailors, Clint Park, The Dimestore Cowboys, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays.
A full lineup of the bands performing during the Lakeside Concert Series and Bert Street Music Series is below.
Lakeside Concert Series
June 2 – Beach Nite Band
June 9 – The Billy Crawford Band
June 16 – J.R. and the Big Guns
June 23 – The Shooter Band
July 7 – Big Band Theory
July 14 – My New Favorites
July 21 – Jesse Barry and The Jam
July 28 – Powershift
Bert Street Music Series
Aug. 11 – WyldeHeart
Aug. 18 – Blake Ellege Band
Aug. 25 – The Thrillbillyz
Sept. 1 — Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Sept. 8 – Good Rockin’ Tonight
Sept. 15 – Samantha Gray Band