With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, several local businesses and schools are hosting events perfect for date night.
If you’re looking to celebrate the holiday with a musical experience, both East Tennessee State University and Milligan University have performances planned for Saturday.
ETSU
ETSU’s Music Department has partnered with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet to offer a “Brass Day” event and evening concert. The quintet has gained a reputation as one of the most highly respected and sought after groups of its kind, according to the department’s website. The ensemble has appeared before audiences and dignitaries in 48 states and 14 foreign countries.
Local students and musicians can join the quintet for a day filled with learning opportunities and fun. The participation fee is $20 and includes all Brass Day events, T-shirt, dinner, and admission to the quintet’s evening concert. Check-in is at noon in the Martin Center lobby. For more information, visit, https://bit.ly/3ldsfhV.
Those not looking to participate in the full day of events can still enjoy the concert at 7:30 that evening. The concert will be in the Grand Hall of the Martin Center, and admission is free with donations accepted at the door.
Milligan
Milligan will host the Milligan Invitational Choral Festival on Saturday as well.
The event is being held in honor of Black History Month and is free and open to the public. A final concert will take place at 6 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel.
The event is sponsored by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and features Milligan choral groups, faculty and 90 students from seven local high schools, according to a press release.
The concert will feature a performance of the four-movement sacred work, “The Cry of Jeremiah,” composed by Dr. Rosephanye Powell, professor of voice at Auburn University. Milligan’s music faculty will also perform the chamber music of African American composers Margaret Bonds, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Betty Jackson King and Florence Price. Faculty performers include Dr. David Brickle, Dr. Kellie Brown, Jamie Buxton, Dr. Noah DeLong, Cheryl Fitzgerald and James West.
High school students from Cocke County, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Jefferson County, Morristown East and South Greene high schools, as well as the Highlands Youth Ensemble also will participate in the event. Students were nominated by their teachers based on their vocal talent, musical independence and dependability.
For those looking for activities centered in the visual arts, Tusculum University and Into the Fire will both host art classes in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Tusculum
Tusculum will be holding an open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the new location of the Clem Allison Art Gallery. A special ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.
The gallery is now located at the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center in space close to the front entrance and the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre, according to a press release.
Along with seeing the new space, attendees will also be able to view 16 pieces of work by Bill Bledsoe, a local artist and assistant professor of art and design at Tusculum. After the open house, Bledsoe will lead a couples painting night that will have participants recreating a Paris scene.
The open house is free, but the painting class costs $40 per person, or $60 per couple. The class will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, live dancers and a live auction as well as the opportunity to benefit from Bledsoe’s extensive knowledge of art, according to the release.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3JSiRL2. All major forms of payment are accepted. Couples Painting Night is a fundraiser, with proceeds going to Tusculum’s art program.
Into the Fire
Into the Fire, a paint-your-own-pottery studio located at 109 Cherry St., is offering couples classes on Saturday and Tuesday in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Saturday’s class is from 7-9 p.m. and costs $15 per couple, plus the price of the pottery selected. Tuesday’s class is from 6-8 p.m. and costs $50 per couple. This includes step by step instruction, supplies, and two canvases that go together.
BYOB is welcomed in both classes, and those interested must call (423) 926-2529 to reserve a table. If you do not wish to participate in the class, Into the Fire is also open for walk-ins during business hours. For more information, visit http://www.intothefirejc.com/home.html.
If you’re looking for a more unique Valentine’s experience, Philosopher’s House will be offering fencing and adult ballet classes on Tuesday.
The Philosopher’s House
The Philosopher’s House, a liberal arts tea house, gathering space, library, and class space in one, will host a historical fencing class and an adult ballet class on Valentine’s Day.
The business is located at 117 W. Fairview Ave., and the fencing class begins at 6:15 p.m. Students will learn the basics of fencing with point-oriented weapons including the smallsword and rapier, according to their website.
This is a drop-in class, and costs $10. The ballet class is $7, and pre-registration is preferred.
Beginner Ballet is a class focused on movement quality and exercise, open to all ages and ability. Students will learn alignment and technique through barre and center work, according to the website.
The class is limited to eight students, and you can register by calling (978) 790-9896 or sending an email to katehollenbeck@outlook.com. For more information on both classes or The Philosopher’s House, visit https://thephilosophershouse.org/classes-events/.