BRISTOL — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lost one country legend but added another to its lineup this week.
John Anderson is now featured as one of the lineup’s most well-known artists and will perform on Friday, Sept. 10. The news came after Tanya Tucker announced she would be unable to perform at the festival “due to unforeseen circumstances and travel complications.”
“I’m so sorry y’all, but I will see you at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in 2022,” Tucker said in her announcement via social media on Wednesday. “See you on the road this weekend and at my other stops on my Bring My Flowers Now Tour 2021!”
Anderson’s name was added to the lineup on Thursday. On Wednesday, the festival added three other acts to the list: A Thousand Horses, Cory Wong and John R. Miller. Charlene Baker, the communications manager for the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, said no further lineup changes are in the works.
“Booking for the festival is now complete and we are not anticipating any additional changes at this time,” Baker said. “... We are excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary in downtown Bristol as we honor the legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and about the additions of A Thousand Horses, Cory Wong, John Anderson, and John R. Miller. We have a wonderful lineup and look forward to welcoming everyone.”
The additions came after a slew of artists backed out of the festival due to COVID-19 concerns over the past few weeks.
On Wednesday, Ian Noe canceled “for the safety and peace of mind of his band and team,” a social media announcement stated.
The singer also canceled his World Chicken Festival performance in London, Kentucky. Noe said in his announcement he would return to the Bristol music festival next year.
Noe joins Yola, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse in the list of recent Bristol Rhythm & Roots cancellations. The artists made individual announcements saying they would not perform at this year’s festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
Isbell was set to headline the festival on Sunday, Sept. 12. In August, the singer threatened to cancel any indoor or outdoor shows where a venue won’t require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion later announced that Isbell would not perform at the festival, adding, “We have concluded that we cannot impose such a requirement as it is specifically prohibited by Tennessee state law (Senate bill no. 858 section 6).”
Organizers for the Bristol music festival continue to encourage concert goers to get a vaccine or COVID-19 test before the festival, though it’s not required.
Baker said, “We strongly encourage everyone to take health and safety precautions at this time by masking in congested areas and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending the festival and urge everyone to download our free festival app prior to the event to stay up to date with any changes or alerts in real time.”
Isbell, Yola and Wade are now scheduled to perform on Sept. 12 at Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, Georgia, where masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the event will be required.
The show goes on in Bristol, however.
Anderson touts a 40-year career in country music with hits like “Swingin,” “Wild and Blue,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Money in the Bank.”
He is a three-time Country Music Award winner, an Academy of Country Music winner and is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Anderson will perform on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. at the State Street stage.
A Thousand Horses is best known for its 2015 country chart-topper, “Smoke.” The Nashville-based band will close out the festival on the State Street Stage on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
Country/Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 p.m. on the State Street Stage, and Dr. Dog will perform at Cumberland Square Park at 9 p.m. Rhonda Vincent will play on Sunday at the Country Music Mural Stage at 4:40 p.m. Hayes Carll will perform on Friday on the Piedmont Stage at 9 p.m.
The festival kickoff show featuring Cruz Contreras has moved outdoors to the Jim Lauderdale Stage at the Sessions Hotel. The show was sold out with a waitlist, but additional tickets are now available. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
For more Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion information, go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/.