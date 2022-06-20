The Johnson City Public Library will host a virtual conversation with Daniel Wallace, author of the novel “Big Fish,” on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m.
People can come to the library to take part in the event or watch via Facebook Live.
One Story, One Community
“Big Fish” was chosen as the library’s One Story, One Community read this summer. One Story, One Community is a community-wide reading program for adults, which runs through July 28. The goal of the program is to get people to read and discuss the same book.
The library is eager to offer people the chance to talk with the author.
JCPL Adult Services Manager Lisa Krekelberg said, “How often do you get to ask the author a question about a book you’re reading? I am so thrilled that everyone in our community who is reading ‘Big Fish’ will have this opportunity with Daniel Wallace.”
Krekelberg is looking forward to asking Wallace her own questions. “’Big Fish’ is full of tall tales. I want to find out what folktales and legends inspired him while he was writing,” she said.
About ‘Big Fish’
“Big Fish” is a short novel published in 1998. It is a perfect summer read full of imagination and fantastical events. The story follows a son trying to get to know his dying father, whose life stories have always sounded more like tall tales than truth.
Wallace is the author of six novels and many essays and short stories. He is a professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his alma mater, where he directs the Creative Writing Program.
People can find hard copies of “Big Fish” in the library’s collection, and the ebook and audiobook are available for free instant borrowing at www.hoopladigital.com. The library also distributed paperback copies in the community with the hope that people will share them with friends and family after reading.
Visit www.jcpl.org/calendar to find more One Story, One Community events, including book discussion groups and a storytelling workshop. Call 423-434-4454 or visit www.jcpl.org/one-community for more information.
Follow the Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates. Visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the library.