Participants in Johnson City Public Library’s Artful Aging program will perform banjo and mandolin music on Saturday at Atelier 133.
The free concert will begin at 2 p.m. at the art gallery and studio, which is at 133 N. Commerce St. in downtown Johnson City. Refreshments will be served.
Artful Aging students have been learning to play banjo and mandolin for the past eight weeks. The banjo workshop is taught by musician Ryan Hughes and the mandolin class is led by music instructor Scott Gould.
Artful Aging provides art workshops led by professional artists for people 50 years and older. These eight-week-long intensive classes offer the chance to explore new artistic skills in a welcoming atmosphere.
Past workshops have included storytelling, poetry, acting, sculpture and photography.
Adult Services Librarian Lisa Williams said, “Artful Aging participants can’t get enough of the inspiration, connection, expertise and self-expression offered in these workshops.”
Williams said it’s inspirational to see people learn new skills later in life. “Even if they’ve never touched an instrument, stood on a stage or penned a poem in their lives,” she said, “participants learn something new and then share their finished works with the community.”
For more information about the Artful Aging banjo and mandolin performance, contact Lisa Williams at 423-434-4356 or lisa.williams@jcpl.org.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the Johnson City Public Library. You can receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services by liking Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.