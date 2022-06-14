Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series will bring free summer music to the Goulding Amphitheater with J.R. and The Big Guns on Thursday, June 16, from 7-9 p.m.
The concert series offers a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, and a playground.
About the band
J.R. and The Big Guns is a five-piece, Tri-Cities-based band which performs at venues throughout the area and plays mainly classic rock with a splash of country.
Fronting the band is veteran J.R. Moore, who sings lead vocals and plays acoustic guitar along with his musical partner of nearly 30 years, Jeff Wright, who plays lead guitar, banjo, mandolin and provides incredible backing vocals.
Other members are Robert Regenold on lead guitar, saxophone and vocals; Burchel Pierce on bass guitar; and Randy Day on drums and vocals.
The concerts will be held each Thursday through July 28 at the amphitheatre at 199 Carroll Creek Road, with the exception of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, which will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Winged Deer Park Lakefront Festival Plaza.
More concerts to come
This year’s concert schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, June 23 — The Shooter Band
• Thursday, June 30 — Beach Nite Band
• Thursday, July 7 — Big Band Theory
• Thursday, July 14 — My New Favorites
• Thursday, July 21 — Jesse Barry and the Jam
• Thursday, July 28 — Powershift
• Sunday, Sept. 11 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
For more information, call 423-283-5827.