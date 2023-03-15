BOOKS-BOOK-HERTZEL-COLUMN-MCT

“James and the Giant Peach,” by Roald Dahl, illustrated by Lane Smith. (Penguin Random House/TNS)

 Penguin Random House

Years ago, when I was a small girl, I used to listen to “Chapter a Day” on Wisconsin Public Radio. When the host read aloud from “The Wind in the Willows,” I read along with my own copy of the book. I remember being deeply confused when we came to the line where Ratty calls Mole, “You silly ass!” and the guy on the radio read it as, “You silly fool!”

Wait, what?

