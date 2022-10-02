Storytelling Festival

An overhead photo shows one of the tents set up for the National Storytelling Festival in downtown Jonesborough. This year’s festival will be conducted Oct. 7-9.

 Jay Huron

The National Storytelling Festival has come a long way since its humble beginning a half-century ago.

Held atop an old farm wagon in Courthouse Square in downtown Jonesborough, the inaugural festival was held for an audience of dozens. Since its founding in 1973 by Jonesborough teacher Jimmy Neil Smith, who’d later serve several terms as mayor in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the festival has grown into one of the largest in Northeast Tennessee and one of the world’s marquee storytelling events.

Storytelling Center president to accept international peace award

Singh Sirah

Signs dot downtown Jonesborough in advance of the National Storytelling Festival, which takes place next week. 

