More than a dozen years ago, Jesse Shelton caught the eye of Jessica Cooper (now Shelton) during an Honors College welcome picnic at East Tennessee State University.
The two started dating about a month later and have “been together ever since,” Jesse recalled earlier this month.
Their experiences at ETSU — studying philosophy, history and psychology, as well as enjoying engaging conversations — was part of the inspiration for The Philosopher’s House, a tea shop the couple opened in Johnson City.
“A lot of the passions that underlie this teahouse were engendered while I was at ETSU,” he said.
The new establishment bears that out.
Located at 117 W. Fairview Ave. and overlooking King Commons Park in downtown, the first floor aims to inspire comfort, they said. Customers grab tea or coffee while working, playing a board game or reading from the library. The second floor houses a meditation room and, later this month, will offer multiple classes on many topics, including art and yoga.
Their interests extend far beyond their budding teahouse, voted as one of the top coffee spots in Johnson City.
Jesse has other business ventures, investing in property and land management, and Jessica is a choreographer for the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.
Members of the Honors College, they studied abroad while at ETSU. Jesse went to Kathmandu, Nepal, and Jessica lived with a Japanese family as part of an exchange program in Nagoya, Japan. Both taught English in Japan for a year after graduation.
Both 2013 graduates of ETSU, they credit the opportunities afforded to them at the university for much of their success.
“I was a first-generation and low-income college student. The only way I was coming to college was through a scholarship,” Jessica said. “I was fortunate to get an Honors College scholarship, and I knew immediately when I saw ETSU that is where I wanted to be.”