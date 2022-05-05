Ed Stivender, known as “the Robin Williams of storytelling” for his lively style and quick wit, is bringing his unique brand of fractured fairy and folk tales, music and more to Jonesborough.
The banjo-playing teller, who has been a regular at the National Storytelling Festival since his debut in 1980, is celebrated for blending traditional tales with improvisational techniques, bending the details in old stories like Cinderella to his audience’s on-the-spot whims.
“The minute adjustments I make with each individual audience is part of the reason I have so much fun,” Stivender said. “The back-and-forth is one of the exciting things about storytelling.”
In residence at the ISC
Stivender will be in residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough from May 10 to May 14. Tickets for all afternoon performances are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18.
One performance will be broadcast online each week for people who want to watch from home, with virtual tickets priced at $15, covering admission for everyone in the purchaser’s household.
Discounted season passes will be available for in-person and at-home audiences for a limited time.
Special children’s show
Stivender is one of a handful of performers this season who will host a special Saturday morning children’s show. It’s appropriate for all ages, but especially geared toward children ages 5 to 10. Tickets are just $5 per person for the 10:30 a.m. show.
During his residency at the International Storytelling Center, Stivender will debut three new stories based on the work of Hans Christian Anderson. He unearthed one of them from an old copy of the Book of Fairy Tales that was a Christmas present to his mother in 1932; her in-line illustrations were drawn in crayon.
Stivender is the second storyteller to appear in the 2022 Storytelling Live! series, which recently returned after a two-year hiatus. Concerts will be held in ISC’s downtown theater each day at 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are recommended.
Performing live again“Shifting back to live storytelling has been delightful,” Stivender said. He admits he has missed performing for a live audience. While his work has taken him around the world, Jonesborough is still his favorite place to perform.
While Stivender has a few family stories, his preferred style of storytelling has him “railing against the tide” of the more personal approach that has become characteristic of American storytelling. “Many of my peers are focused on personal stories,” he said. “I’m just more interested in classical structures.”
But “classical” doesn’t mean stuffy. Stivender has strict criteria for choosing his material, selecting only stories that delight and inspire.
“My own delight is the first sign that a story is workable for me,” he says. His audience’s laughs serve as the confirmation that he chose well.
More stories in store
Twenty-four more storytellers will follow Stivender’s stint in Jonesborough this season, with matinee concerts most days at 2 p.m. Throughout the year, a selection of performers will host additional children’s concerts, evening shows, and workshops. Registration for special events is highly recommended.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Johnson City Press, Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to buy tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.