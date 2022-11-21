Storytellers bring holiday cheer to Jonesborough

Storyteller Tim Lowry will reprise his performance of “A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens classic, on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

 Contributed

The International Storytelling Center will offer several opportunities to gather and make merry with world-class storytellers in downtown Jonesborough this holiday season.

Up first, on Dec. 2, Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Lowry’s Victorian costume and range of characters have led many local families to make attending the show their annual tradition. There will be only two engagements, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and past performances have sold out.

