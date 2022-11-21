The International Storytelling Center will offer several opportunities to gather and make merry with world-class storytellers in downtown Jonesborough this holiday season.
Up first, on Dec. 2, Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Lowry’s Victorian costume and range of characters have led many local families to make attending the show their annual tradition. There will be only two engagements, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and past performances have sold out.
Over years of refinement, Lowry has turned the classic Christmas story into a signature piece that he has toured across the nation. As the “Storytelling Capital of the World” and a ringer for a charming small town in a Hallmark movie, Jonesborough is the perfect spot to catch this special performance.
Later in December, three storytellers — Bil Lepp, Regi Carpenter, and Andy Offutt Irwin — will revive the treasured variety show that Lepp and Irwin founded with storyteller Kim Weitkamp more than a decade ago. Back after a two-year hiatus, the fun format includes individual performances and group singalongs with original music, traditional carols, and plenty of holiday-themed stories.
Titled “Naughty or Nice,” the popular show will be offered six times over the course of three days — Dec.15, Dec. 16, and Dec. 17 — at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day. The variety show is appropriate for ages 10 and up, and reservations are highly recommended.
This year’s lineup welcomes Carpenter as a new addition. Friends and colleagues with Lepp and Irwin since she first performed at the National Storytelling Festival in 2009, she counts both men as close pals and prized collaborators.
Carpenter was tapped to join the group because of her improvisational skills, her clear singing voice, and her sense of humor. A hair less goofy than Lepp or Irwin, Carpenter’s signature style is funny stories with a poignant streak — a perfect match for the tone of the holiday season.
A self-described agent of “mirthful mayhem,” Carpenter plans to introduce improv games to the variety show. “Naughty or Nice?” is exclusive to Jonesborough, and all three storytellers plan to share new material as they take turns on the stage.
The performers have close ties and a special fondness for Jonesborough, which has been an important place in their lives. “I think the three of us could agree that we’re really there to bring joy,” Carpenter said. “Especially after the last few years that we’ve all had, we’re there to celebrate and bring happiness.”
Ticket pricing for all holiday events, including Lowry’s, is $20, which includes a reception with light refreshments following the show.
All 2022 holiday shows are an encore to the Storytelling Live! season of live storytelling concerts, which ISC produces in Jonesborough each year from May to October.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee State University, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Johnson City Press, Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.