History Happy Hour will be held in-person at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., on Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m.
Join History Happy Hour with speaker Jacey Augustus from the Cedar Grove Foundation. Augustus has been active in preserving the history of the Cedar Grove community, Elizabethton's African American baseball team the Blue-Grays, and more. This presentation will tie-in to a new exhibit at the Chester Inn Museum about the Cedar Grove community.
The program will be in-person at the Visitors Center, and it will be streamed live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page, as well. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., and participants can join in-person or stream live on Facebook at that time. The program is free and open to the public.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance, please call 423.753.9580 or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.