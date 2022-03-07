The sixth season of History Happy Hour kicks off Thursday and looks back at Johnson City’s Langston High School
This free program will begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, and it will also be livestreamed on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The Zoom link is available on the Heritage Alliance’s website, heritageall.org, and on the Chester Inn Facebook page.
Charles D. Crowe, a student from Langston and a graduate of Science Hill High School, will speak during about his time at Langston and his perspective on being a member of the “Lost Class of 1965” — a name given to those students who were high school juniors when Johnson City schools integrated. Crowe served as director of procurements and contracts for the Department of Energy.
The Langston Centre was built in 1893 as the Langston Normal School. A 1925 renovation, made possible by Rosenwald funding, added a gymnasium to the school. Named after Virginia congressional representative John Mercer Langston, it served as a school for African American students from 1893 to 1965.
The Langston Education and Arts Development organization worked with the community and other groups to help restore Langston as a functioning community center for arts and education. Today, the Langston Centre offers a variety of classes and programs. They most recently launched the Langston Experience in February.
“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Crowe and share more stories from Langston,” Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason said. “They are such an important part of the community, and their students have so many stories to share.”
Starting in April, History Happy Hour will be held on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Topics for this season include Shaker Dance, “Edison and the Origins of Recorded Sound,” traditional, wooden spoon making, historic bricks in architecture, and more. A full lineup for the season will soon be available at the Heritage Alliance’s website, heritageall.org, and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. History Happy Hour provides a space for the community to gather and engage with a variety of topics. Over its six seasons, the program has established a platform to showcase the many regional organizations that are engaged in historical work and research.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information about the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance, call (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.