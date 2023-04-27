George L. Carter Railroad Museum

This Saturday is Heritage Day at the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University, where visitors will see colorful diesel streamliners in miniature form.

“There were a number of factors that played into the railroad business’ radical change over to the diesel engine following the end of World War II,” said Geoff Stunkard, coordinator of the Heritage Days program. “The most important was not horsepower but economics. Steam engines required extensive maintenance, while well-cared-for diesels could run off hundreds of thousands of miles with minimal problems, and, with everything replaceable, could be serviced without customization. Of course, the colors and streamlined shapes had a different appeal, but all came down to money once the engineering proved durable enough for this environment.”

