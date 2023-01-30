Above is a scene from "Nancy," the award-winning play about a slave owned by abolitionist Elihu Embree. The play will be performed Thursday at ETSU;s Martin Center. The play will be performed free of charge, but donations to the participating organizations are encouraged.
Where: The Martin Center at East Tennessee State University
In 1820, Elihu Embree published his newspaper The Emancipator on Main Street in Jonesborough. The seven-edition paper is the first publication dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism. Embree died in December 1820, and the paper died with him. Even though it was short-lived, The Emancipator had over 2,000 subscribers and its reach went all the way to Boston and Philadelphia. In spite of his abolitionist beliefs, Embree himself was an enslaver. Nancy was an enslaved woman owned by Embree, and her story will be shared in the Bach Theatre at ETSU on Thursday in an original play titled “Nancy.”
Written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, “Nancy” follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Elihu Embree wrote his will to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court. The play is based on primary research relying heavily on documents from the Washington County Archives. The role of Nancy will be performed by local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short. “Nancy” has received multiple awards including an Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums and a Certificate of Excellence from the East Tennessee Historical Society.
“It is an honor to bring the show to ETSU and share it with a new audience,” Mason said. “We are very excited to partner with the Black American Studies Program as well as the Department of Theatre and Dance to make this performance possible.”
The performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday will be free of charge, but donations to the participating organizations are encouraged. The show will be performed inside the Bach Theatre located in the James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road. Performances of this show have sold out in the past, so attendees should get to the theatre between 7-7:30 p.m. to ensure a seat.
The show is about an hour in length followed by a question and answer session with the actress and playwright. For more information, call the Heritage Alliance at (423) 753-9580 or email Dr. Daryl Carter at carterda@mail.etsu.edu.