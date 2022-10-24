featured Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center Robert Houk Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Oct 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 {p class=”p1”}Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring the exhibits at the Hands On! Discovery Center with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan Nutt.{/p} {p class=”p3”}{/p} By ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press Karli Oliver, 8, and her sister Kinslei Oliver, 4, traveled from Elizabethton with their parents to enjoy exhibits at the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray. ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children.At right, Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.Above, Karli Oliver, 8, and her sister, Kinslei Oliver, 4, traveled from Elizabethton with their parents to enjoy a display at the discovery center.The Hands On! Discovery Center, located at 1212 Suncrest Drive, is closed on all Mondays during October. It is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Center Exhibit Commerce Discovery Kinslei Oliver Aaron Nutt Nathan Leslie Nutt Karli Oliver Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR