Food Trucks & Flicks

Food Trucks & Flicks brings a food truck rally, Halloween themed trivia, an outdoor movie, crafts and games to Tennessee's oldest town.

 Contributed

The town of Jonesborough will host a Halloween-themed Food Trucks & Flicks on Oct. 14 from 5-9 p.m. in Persimmon Ridge Park. The event will be held on the ballfields beside Wetlands Water Park.

Food Trucks & Flicks will consist of a food truck rally, Halloween-themed trivia, an outdoor movie, crafts and games.

