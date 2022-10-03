featured Halloween themed Food Trucks & Flicks hosts trivia and Hocus Pocus CONTRIBUTED Johnson City Press Oct 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Food Trucks & Flicks brings a food truck rally, Halloween themed trivia, an outdoor movie, crafts and games to Tennessee's oldest town. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The town of Jonesborough will host a Halloween-themed Food Trucks & Flicks on Oct. 14 from 5-9 p.m. in Persimmon Ridge Park. The event will be held on the ballfields beside Wetlands Water Park.Food Trucks & Flicks will consist of a food truck rally, Halloween-themed trivia, an outdoor movie, crafts and games.Trivia with Budds begins at 6:30 p.m., and winners will receive tickets to an evening at Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Team signups can be found at Jonesborough.com/foodandflicks.Attendees can enjoy "Hocus Pocus" projected on a screen beginning at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The movie is free to attend.There will be a number of food trucks with varying options. Featured food trucks include:• BD&F Farms Kitchen.• Floyds Snack Shack.• Food Traffickers. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports • Lil Delights Concessions.• Mimi’s Cookies N’ Creamery.• Nacho Average Food Truck.• Rockin’ Rivet Pizza.• Uptown Cheesesteak Company.Attendees can enjoy kids’ games, face painting, activities and music throughout the night, and are encouraged to dress up. For more information, visit Jonesborough.com/foodandflicks or call (423) 753-1010.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flick Food Halloween Linguistics Cinema Sport Truck Hocus Pocus Trivia Rally Attendee Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR