Nashville’s Good Rockin’ Tonight hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday.
The award-winning Good Rockin’ Tonight is regarded as the best 1950s tribute band in Tennessee. They dish out copious amounts of heavy hitters from the 1950s such as Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochrane, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis. The boys in the band bring a top notch show wherever they perform.
Attendees can always expect the occasional "duck walk" from frontman Corey Woodlawn, bass spins and tricks from bassist "Big Ernie,” flaming piano solos from ivory man "Hot Sauce" and the best dance beat this side of the Mississippi from drummer "Hawkeye."
Each of the Bert Street Music Series concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St.
The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC as well as the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The series schedule is as follows:
Sept. 8: Good Rockin’ Tonight
Sept. 15: Samantha Gray Band
Sept. 22: WyldeHeart
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.