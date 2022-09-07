Good Rockin’ Tonight

Nashville’s Good Rockin’ Tonight hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday.

 Contributed

The award-winning Good Rockin’ Tonight is regarded as the best 1950s tribute band in Tennessee. They dish out copious amounts of heavy hitters from the 1950s such as Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochrane, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis. The boys in the band bring a top notch show wherever they perform.

